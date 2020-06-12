/
2 bedroom apartments
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Monmouth, NJ
Port Monmouth
79 Wilson Avenue
79 Wilson Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Summer Rental - June to September but may turn into an annual TBD~Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp~Just blocks to the Sandy Hook Bay Beach, Monmouth Cove Marina and
Port Monmouth
1 1st Avenue
1 1st Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This newly renovated home features 2 spacious BR & 1 gorgeously designed bath. This home is simply perfect for multi-generational living & for hosting large gatherings.
Results within 1 mile of Port Monmouth
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RENOVATED AND RAISED - 2 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND FULL BASEMENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
216 Wedgewood Circle
216 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Port Monmouth
69 Seabreeze Way
69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Bonus Rooms Section 8 Welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542 Property Id 282542 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824488)
Navesink
8 Meadowbrook Avenue
8 Meadowbrook Avenue, Navesink, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Cape in the heart of the Navesink area of Middletown. Spacious backyard with patio and ample off street parking. Steps to the elementary school and The Red Store. Large basement with plenty of storage with Washer and Dryer.
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.
155 Lexington Court
155 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Secure Adult Community.Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo at second level, freshly painted.Spacious Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and Full bath with Tub and Shower stall.
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..
67 Lexington Court
67 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Enjoy an active lifestyle in Middletown's premier Adult Community, Shadow Lake Village. This gated community has all the amenities you could possible think of.
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.
56 Durant Avenue
56 Durant Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Renovated 2BR/2.5BA Townhouse in The Orchards Development. This rental features: HW Flooring throughout, EI-Kitchen w/Granite Countertop & Backspash,SS Appliances, Sliders leading to Private Paver Patio.
50 Duxbury Court
50 Duxbury Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Rent this Beautiful Townhouse backing to the lush open space and Full Finished basement. Enjoy the views and entertain on the deck off the Dining area. Close Proximity to major highways and public transportation.
92 Manchester Court
92 Manchester Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
COME SEE ALL SHADOW LAKE VILLAGE HAS TO OFFER. THIS LIGHT AND BRIGHT RANCH STYLE END UNIT WON'T LAST LONG! THIS RENTAL OFFERS TWO GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS, A LARGE LIVING ROOM, THE PERFECT SIZE KITCHEN, PLUS A GREAT THREE SEASON ROOM.
14 Fox Meadow Lane
14 Fox Meadow Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great location for commuter walk to bus! Excellent Holmdel school system and highly desired community. very private back yard for you to enjoy! Well maintained 2 story townhouse unit in desirable ''The Orchards''; 2 BR, 2.
15 Hampton Court
15 Hampton Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious Villa 300 ranch situated in a sunny and beautiful courtyard w/a DIRECT ENTRY GARAGE! This rare 2 bedroom 2 bath model welcomes you with a lovely gated atrium, and is currently in the process of being completely renovated for its new tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Port Monmouth
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Eatontown
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
