Pompton Lakes, NJ
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave

21 Lakeside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 Lakeside Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442
Pompton Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
key fob access
new construction
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave. Lakeside Residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes close to dining, shopping and entertainment! Our newly constructed building offers: -Modern kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks, quartz countertops, subway tile back-splashes and Contemporary white cabinetry-Armstrong wood-look luxury vinyl flooring-Upscale bathrooms with large format porcelain floor tile, cultured marble vanity countertops, chrome faucets and medicine cabinets-Every unit has in-home, front-loading washers and dryers-Large Windows and High Ceilings-Keyless entry-Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Lakeside Ave have any available units?
21 Lakeside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pompton Lakes, NJ.
What amenities does 21 Lakeside Ave have?
Some of 21 Lakeside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Lakeside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21 Lakeside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Lakeside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Lakeside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave offer parking?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Lakeside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have a pool?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have accessible units?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Lakeside Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Lakeside Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Lakeside Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
