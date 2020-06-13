190 Apartments for rent in Pomona, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,875
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2304 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
25 WATERVIEW
25 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
MUST SEE 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR ANNUAL RENT! Completely Renovated 1st Floor 1 BR Condo with all new stainless steel appliances in the custom designed Jenave Kitchen.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2614 Alamo Court
2614 Alamo Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautiful like new 2 bedroom, 2 bath, ground floor condominium at the beautiful TIMBER GLEN Condominiums. All new carpeting, appliances and granite counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
143 Brighton Ave
143 Brighton Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with yard, driveway, basement, washer, dryer, central AC. Beautiful Kitchen with gas stove, double door fridge, microwave and dishwasher. First floor bedroom with full bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
34 Waterview Dr
34 Waterview Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Adorable condo in Smithville. Walking distance to the Village! Features eat-in kitchen, spacious living room with fireplace and sliders to patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3202 Falcon Ct
3202 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1700 sqft
3202 Falcon Court is a beautiful 1,700 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Inside, you’ll find spacious walk-in closets, cathedral ceilings, a full-size laundry room, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms & more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
AVAILABLE Now! FIRST FLOOR.

1 of 17

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2706 Grange Ct Ct
2706 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo located in Timber Glen! This home features ample closet space, in-unit washer/dryer, an open kitchen overlooking the dining room and living room along with laminate flooring, beautiful tile and a soft carpet

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
52 Cheshire
52 Cheshire Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
It's now the Oaks of Galloway, located off Pitney and Collins. Head back to 52 Cheshire for the best unit in the area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pomona, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pomona renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

