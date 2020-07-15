All apartments in Point Pleasant
Waterway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Waterway

1010 Mclaughlin Avenue · (833) 962-2839
Location

1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
cats allowed
At Waterway Court, open your private entrance door and step into your new lifestyle. Close to the beach and right on the canal, Waterway Court features spacious homes with modern amenities. You have your choice from 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans boasting upgraded kitchens with gas-fired stoves in select units, expansive rooms, included gas heat/water/sewer, AC window/wall units, white appliances, and beautiful countertops. Your full time management team is dedicated to providing you with the highest quality service as you enjoy our numerous community amenities including on-site laundry room, available storage units, ample off street parking, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Perfectly located near transportation, shopping, dining, top schools and limitless recreational opportunities, it is less than a 5 minute walk from the beach and nearby boardwalk. Head to the Fishermans Cove Conservation area and do some fishing, or spend time at Jenkinsons Aquarium. If you are looking for ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterway have any available units?
Waterway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Point Pleasant, NJ.
What amenities does Waterway have?
Some of Waterway's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterway currently offering any rent specials?
Waterway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterway pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterway is pet friendly.
Does Waterway offer parking?
Yes, Waterway offers parking.
Does Waterway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterway have a pool?
No, Waterway does not have a pool.
Does Waterway have accessible units?
No, Waterway does not have accessible units.
Does Waterway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterway has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterway has units with air conditioning.
