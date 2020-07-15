Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access cats allowed

At Waterway Court, open your private entrance door and step into your new lifestyle. Close to the beach and right on the canal, Waterway Court features spacious homes with modern amenities. You have your choice from 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans boasting upgraded kitchens with gas-fired stoves in select units, expansive rooms, included gas heat/water/sewer, AC window/wall units, white appliances, and beautiful countertops. Your full time management team is dedicated to providing you with the highest quality service as you enjoy our numerous community amenities including on-site laundry room, available storage units, ample off street parking, and beautifully landscaped grounds. Perfectly located near transportation, shopping, dining, top schools and limitless recreational opportunities, it is less than a 5 minute walk from the beach and nearby boardwalk. Head to the Fishermans Cove Conservation area and do some fishing, or spend time at Jenkinsons Aquarium. If you are looking for ...