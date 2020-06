Amenities

THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.HAS 2 BEDROOMS ON FIRST LEVEL WITH A LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY ROOM.THE SECOND LEVEL HAS A BATHROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS.THE OUTSIDE HAS A GAS GRILL AND OUTDOOR SHOWER. A DOG IS ALLOWED WITH EXTRA SECURITY.