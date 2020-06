Amenities

Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Just a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation. 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, large bonus loft, outdoor shower, BBQ, plenty of parking. 8 Beach badges, Linens, towels, washer/dryer, WiFi, There is also a beach cart and sand toys for you to use.Book your summer vacation 2020. Fourth of July, and Labor day weeks will be at a higher rate. Pictures coming soon!