All apartments in Pleasantville
Find more places like 610 London Ct II Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasantville, NJ
/
610 London Ct II Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

610 London Ct II Ct

610 Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasantville
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ 08232
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 London Ct II Ct have any available units?
610 London Ct II Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasantville, NJ.
Is 610 London Ct II Ct currently offering any rent specials?
610 London Ct II Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 London Ct II Ct pet-friendly?
No, 610 London Ct II Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pleasantville.
Does 610 London Ct II Ct offer parking?
Yes, 610 London Ct II Ct offers parking.
Does 610 London Ct II Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 London Ct II Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 London Ct II Ct have a pool?
Yes, 610 London Ct II Ct has a pool.
Does 610 London Ct II Ct have accessible units?
No, 610 London Ct II Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 610 London Ct II Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 London Ct II Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 London Ct II Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 London Ct II Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasantville 1 BedroomsPleasantville Apartments with Balconies
Pleasantville Apartments with GaragesPleasantville Apartments with Gyms
Pleasantville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJLakewood, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJVineland, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJSomers Point, NJ
Williamstown, NJMillville, NJCollingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJWoodbury, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University