610 Linden Ave, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 Mount Pleasant
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great condo with open floor plan. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. sliding door off living room to porch. Garage, condo has pool. tenant must fill out a background check and credit check. provide financials
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 London Ct II Ct have any available units?
610 London Ct II Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasantville, NJ.
Is 610 London Ct II Ct currently offering any rent specials?
610 London Ct II Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.