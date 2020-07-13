All apartments in Pitman
Holly Court Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
601 W Holly Ave · (609) 256-6089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ 08071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 326A · Avail. Sep 24

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 624S · Avail. Sep 17

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 628S · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003E · Avail. Oct 10

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holly Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
Whatever your wants and needs may beclosest proximity to Rowan University at Holly Court Apartments South; walking distance to Alcyon Lake at Holly Court Apartments West; or the larger floor plans at Holly Court Apartments East, you're sure to find an apartment that's perfect for you!Your new home at Holly Court Apartments is ideally located in Pitman, New Jersey which offers excellent schools, all the businesses and services you'll need to keep your life on track, and many of the area's major employers. Plus, all of the coolest coffee shops, bookstores, and restaurants of Uptown Pitman only minutes away.Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/15/20 at 1 PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $700-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month (1 pet), $75/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holly Court Apartments have any available units?
Holly Court Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Holly Court Apartments have?
Some of Holly Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holly Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Holly Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holly Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Holly Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Holly Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Holly Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Holly Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Holly Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Holly Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Holly Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Holly Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Holly Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Holly Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holly Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Holly Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Holly Court Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
