All apartments in Pitman
Find more places like 309 WEST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pitman, NJ
/
309 WEST AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
309 WEST AVENUE
309 West Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
309 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have any available units?
309 WEST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pitman, NJ
.
Is 309 WEST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
309 WEST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 WEST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pitman
.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
