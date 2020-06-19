All apartments in Pitman
Find more places like 309 WEST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pitman, NJ
/
309 WEST AVENUE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

309 WEST AVENUE

309 West Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pitman
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

309 West Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 WEST AVENUE have any available units?
309 WEST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pitman, NJ.
Is 309 WEST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
309 WEST AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 WEST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pitman.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE offer parking?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 WEST AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 WEST AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071

Similar Pages

Pitman 1 BedroomsPitman 2 Bedrooms
Pitman Apartments with PoolPitman Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pitman Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJCarneys Point, NJStratford, NJ
Wyncote, PARamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJWarminster Heights, PAMerchantville, NJTurnersville, NJMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University