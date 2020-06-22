All apartments in Phillipsburg
Find more places like 530 S MAIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phillipsburg, NJ
/
530 S MAIN ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

530 S MAIN ST

530 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phillipsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

530 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Phillipsburg

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom apartment with spacious living room. Dining room just off of kitchen. Large eat in kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator. Tenant to pay 1/2 of the oil bill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 S MAIN ST have any available units?
530 S MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phillipsburg, NJ.
What amenities does 530 S MAIN ST have?
Some of 530 S MAIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 S MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
530 S MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 S MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 530 S MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phillipsburg.
Does 530 S MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865

Similar Pages

Phillipsburg 1 BedroomsPhillipsburg 2 Bedrooms
Phillipsburg Apartments with BalconyPhillipsburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Phillipsburg Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PA
Doylestown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJ
Perkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PACollegeville, PAMount Arlington, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJSellersville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University