Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
530 S MAIN ST
530 South Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
530 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
Phillipsburg
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 1 bedroom apartment with spacious living room. Dining room just off of kitchen. Large eat in kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator. Tenant to pay 1/2 of the oil bill.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 530 S MAIN ST have any available units?
530 S MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phillipsburg, NJ
.
What amenities does 530 S MAIN ST have?
Some of 530 S MAIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 530 S MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
530 S MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 S MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 530 S MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phillipsburg
.
Does 530 S MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 530 S MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 530 S MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
