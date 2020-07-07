All apartments in Perth Amboy
Harbor Terrace Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Harbor Terrace Apartments

18 Harbor Terrace #2K · (732) 537-8238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $499 Security Deposit! * *Qualified applicant must move-in by August 31, 2020
Location

18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
The Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 162L · Avail. Jul 17

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 185A · Avail. Oct 16

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 123L · Avail. Jul 15

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 162G · Avail. Sep 18

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 181B · Avail. Sep 15

$1,479

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Unit 145K · Avail. Sep 18

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 182C · Avail. Aug 21

$1,709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 105D · Avail. Sep 18

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 103J · Avail. Jul 31

$1,779

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Terrace Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
playground
Harbor Terrace Apartments is the premier location for beautiful apartments in Perth Amboy, NJ. Each of our Perth Amboy
apartment homes features unique details with floorplan options to fit any
lifestyle. We have natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to
help keep you organized. The kitchens have an open plan with beautiful
cabinetry and countertops with built-in appliances. Our Perth Amboy, NJ
apartments offer spacious floor plans which will accommodate all of your
needs. At Harbor Terrace Apartments, our on-site maintenance crew ensures
that our residents' every need and concern is met promptly. Let our amazing
staff show you what makes our apartment communities one of the most vibrant
in the area! \n\nIdeally located near the rejuvenated Arthur Kill River and just north of
Bayview Park, our Perth Amboy, NJ apartments for rent offer you the best in
waterside living. With easy access to the Outerbridge Crossing and the
Garden State Parkway, any commute from our apartments in Woodbridge
Township becomes a breeze. If you take the train, the best apartments in
Perth Amboy are only minutes from the Perth Amboy station on the North
Jersey Coast Line.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1.5 month's rent
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Uncovered parking lots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have any available units?
Harbor Terrace Apartments has 16 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harbor Terrace Apartments have?
Some of Harbor Terrace Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Terrace Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Terrace Apartments is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $499 Security Deposit! * *Qualified applicant must move-in by August 31, 2020
Is Harbor Terrace Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perth Amboy.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Terrace Apartments offers parking.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have a pool?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have accessible units?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Terrace Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Harbor Terrace Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Harbor Terrace Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
