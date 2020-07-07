Amenities
Harbor Terrace Apartments is the premier location for beautiful apartments in Perth Amboy, NJ. Each of our Perth Amboy
apartment homes features unique details with floorplan options to fit any
lifestyle. We have natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to
help keep you organized. The kitchens have an open plan with beautiful
cabinetry and countertops with built-in appliances. Our Perth Amboy, NJ
apartments offer spacious floor plans which will accommodate all of your
needs. At Harbor Terrace Apartments, our on-site maintenance crew ensures
that our residents' every need and concern is met promptly. Let our amazing
staff show you what makes our apartment communities one of the most vibrant
in the area! \n\nIdeally located near the rejuvenated Arthur Kill River and just north of
Bayview Park, our Perth Amboy, NJ apartments for rent offer you the best in
waterside living. With easy access to the Outerbridge Crossing and the
Garden State Parkway, any commute from our apartments in Woodbridge
Township becomes a breeze. If you take the train, the best apartments in
Perth Amboy are only minutes from the Perth Amboy station on the North
Jersey Coast Line.