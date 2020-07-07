Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments playground

Harbor Terrace Apartments is the premier location for beautiful apartments in Perth Amboy, NJ. Each of our Perth Amboy

apartment homes features unique details with floorplan options to fit any

lifestyle. We have natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to

help keep you organized. The kitchens have an open plan with beautiful

cabinetry and countertops with built-in appliances. Our Perth Amboy, NJ

apartments offer spacious floor plans which will accommodate all of your

needs. At Harbor Terrace Apartments, our on-site maintenance crew ensures

that our residents' every need and concern is met promptly. Let our amazing

staff show you what makes our apartment communities one of the most vibrant

in the area!



Ideally located near the rejuvenated Arthur Kill River and just north of

Bayview Park, our Perth Amboy, NJ apartments for rent offer you the best in

waterside living. With easy access to the Outerbridge Crossing and the

Garden State Parkway, any commute from our apartments in Woodbridge

Township becomes a breeze. If you take the train, the best apartments in

Perth Amboy are only minutes from the Perth Amboy station on the North

Jersey Coast Line.