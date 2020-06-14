Rent Calculator
236 Vanneman Boulevard
236 Vanneman Boulevard
236 Vanneman Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
236 Vanneman Boulevard, Paulsboro, NJ 08066
Amenities
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Lovely single family home located on a quiet street. The inside has all new renovations and new appliances.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/236-vanneman-blvd-paulsboro-nj-08066-usa/7d9ac15c-0ec9-4b24-858e-056ab9b34b0c
(RLNE5832225)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have any available units?
236 Vanneman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paulsboro, NJ
.
What amenities does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have?
Some of 236 Vanneman Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 236 Vanneman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
236 Vanneman Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Vanneman Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Vanneman Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard offer parking?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
