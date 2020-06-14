All apartments in Paulsboro
Find more places like 236 Vanneman Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulsboro, NJ
/
236 Vanneman Boulevard
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

236 Vanneman Boulevard

236 Vanneman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Paulsboro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

236 Vanneman Boulevard, Paulsboro, NJ 08066

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Lovely single family home located on a quiet street. The inside has all new renovations and new appliances.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/236-vanneman-blvd-paulsboro-nj-08066-usa/7d9ac15c-0ec9-4b24-858e-056ab9b34b0c

(RLNE5832225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have any available units?
236 Vanneman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulsboro, NJ.
What amenities does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have?
Some of 236 Vanneman Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Vanneman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
236 Vanneman Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Vanneman Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 Vanneman Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard offer parking?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Vanneman Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Vanneman Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Paulsboro 2 BedroomsPaulsboro Apartments with Garage
Paulsboro Apartments with ParkingPaulsboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Paulsboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PA
Camden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAMontgomeryville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Rowan University