Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:18 PM

58 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Paterson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.
Results within 1 mile of Paterson

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
33 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,390
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,820
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 77
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENTS - Property Id: 230963 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful studio in Carlton Towers! Conveniently located close to shopping and steps away from NYC transportation. 24/7 Doorman, Gated Parking! Central Air, Laundry room On Site! Beautiful In Ground Pool ! ALL Amenities and Utilities are INCLUDED.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Barclay Dr
124 Barclay Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2306 sqft
Oxford model-largest in community, only layout w 2 car garage - situated at the end of the cul-de-sac w/ lots of visitor parking.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
27-1d HINCHMAN AVE
27 Hinchman Ave, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Convenient to all. Transportation to NYC. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Community pool for summer enjoyment. Tenant responsible for 1st months rent, 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1247 A Valley Road
1247 A Valley Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Move right in! 1st floor unit, HT, Water, Sewer, Gar. included in rent. All SS appliances. Wall A/C Unit in LR. Tiled bath. Ceiling Fans in BR and LR. Lg eat in kitchen. Walk to NYC bus. Carpet will be replaced in BR.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
76 VAN WINKLE AVE
76 Van Winkle Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Welcome to this renovated craftsman style home located in the desirable town of Hawthorne. It offers a welcoming front porch and 3 levels of living area, ample parking large yard, patio and garage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
131 BRITTANY CT
131 Brittany Ct, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
Beautifully updated tri-level 2 bed 2.5 bth end unit Dorchester model townhouse. The high ceilings & large WNDWS create a bright & spacious feel.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
24 RIVER RD
24 River Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful condo conveniently located to transportation, shopping and more. The complex offers well maintained grounds and a pool. This home is full of sunlight and offers 2BR, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
418 Hartford Drive
418 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Move your things right into this terrific Brownstone townhouse! Tri level open floor plan and beautiful gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances granite countertops, awesome backsplash, breakfast bar. Recessed lighting throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
50-54 W LINDSLEY RD
50-54 Lindsley Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location, space, & storage! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath condo with central air, a walk-in closet & 2 car garage. Enjoy taking a work break on the balcony or catch the bus to NYC. Close to all major highways & Willowbrook. Realtor fee paid by tenant.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Montclair
530 VALLEY RD C005H
530 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,750
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious studio condo located in full-service Bellaire House. Enjoy close proximity to Upper Montclair parks, shops, restaurants + NYC bus & train service within blocks from home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
14 MOUNTAIN TER
14 Mountain Terrace, Upper Montclair, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
2074 sqft
Fabulous Tudor with charming detail a short distance to train, Iris Gardens, Park and Pool. Property also features a back yard patio spacious grass backyard with trees & shrubs for privacy.
City Guide for Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.

Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.

Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Paterson, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in Paterson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Paterson could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

