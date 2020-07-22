58 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with pools
Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.
Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.
Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more
Finding apartments with a pool in Paterson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.
Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.
Finding apartments with a pool in Paterson could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.
Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.