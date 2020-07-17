220 Straight St 107

Amenities
220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576
Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.
Our unit offers:
-Bathtub
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Hardwood floors
-Laundry located downstairs
-Pet-friendly
Tenants are responsible for
GAS/ELECTRIC
Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302576
Property Id 302576
(RLNE5865597)