Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

220 Straight St 107

220 Straight Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Straight Street, Paterson, NJ 07501
Downtown Paterson

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576

Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.

Our unit offers:

-Bathtub
-Refrigerator
-Range/Oven
-Hardwood floors
-Laundry located downstairs
-Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for
GAS/ELECTRIC

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302576
Property Id 302576

(RLNE5865597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

How much should you be paying for rent?

