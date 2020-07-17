220 Straight St 107

Amenities

220 STRAIGHT ST, UNIT 107, PATERSON - Property Id: 302576



Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom loft-style apartment, located in Paterson! Around the corner for NJ Transit to NYC, and just 2 minutes away from 24/7 Patterson Station. Near restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and schools.



Our unit offers:



-Bathtub

-Refrigerator

-Range/Oven

-Hardwood floors

-Laundry located downstairs

-Pet-friendly



Tenants are responsible for

GAS/ELECTRIC



Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302576

