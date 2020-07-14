All apartments in Passaic
285 AYCRIGG AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

285 AYCRIGG AVE

285 Aycrigg Ave · No Longer Available
Location

285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ 07055
Passaic Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer. Laundry on Lower level. Elevator and Parking . Commuters Delight - 3 Blocks to train & Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have any available units?
285 AYCRIGG AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Passaic, NJ.
What amenities does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have?
Some of 285 AYCRIGG AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 AYCRIGG AVE currently offering any rent specials?
285 AYCRIGG AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 AYCRIGG AVE pet-friendly?
No, 285 AYCRIGG AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Passaic.
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE offer parking?
Yes, 285 AYCRIGG AVE offers parking.
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 AYCRIGG AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have a pool?
Yes, 285 AYCRIGG AVE has a pool.
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have accessible units?
No, 285 AYCRIGG AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 AYCRIGG AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 AYCRIGG AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
