Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer. Laundry on Lower level. Elevator and Parking . Commuters Delight - 3 Blocks to train & Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have any available units?
285 AYCRIGG AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Passaic, NJ.
What amenities does 285 AYCRIGG AVE have?
Some of 285 AYCRIGG AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 AYCRIGG AVE currently offering any rent specials?
285 AYCRIGG AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.