179 Madison Street A3

179 Madison Street · (973) 309-6563
Location

179 Madison Street, Passaic, NJ 07055
Downtown Passaic

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful sunny apartment, new modern appliances, high ceilings, hardwood floor, lots of large windows, tons of space.
Call Soon, Apartment Won't Last. To schedule a viewing call Jaime at 973-309-6563 after 5 PM.

-APARTMENT FEATURES-

Beautifully Renovated 1 bedroom apartment.
New Kitchen.
New Bathroom.
Heat and Hot water included.
Hardwood Floors throughout the apartment.
Sunny apartment.
Plenty of Closet Space.

Seconds from Shopping Areas Supermarkets.
Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.
Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.
Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.
Close to Clifton, Paterson, Passaic Park & Wallington

- REQUIREMENTS -

Security Deposit 1.5 months.
2.5x rent to income.
No history of Felonies or Evictions.
$30 Application Fee.
Medium to Good Credit.
Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!

Showing times are flexible for your convenience.
Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.
Landlord pays for heat, water and sewer. Tenant pays for electric and gas.

PHOTOS OF SIMILAR Apartment in Bldg, not the exact one. Renovation style the same.

To schedule a viewing call Jaime 973-309-6563 after 5 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

