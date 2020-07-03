179 Madison Street A3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

Beautiful sunny apartment, new modern appliances, high ceilings, hardwood floor, lots of large windows, tons of space.

Call Soon, Apartment Won't Last. To schedule a viewing call Jaime at 973-309-6563 after 5 PM.



-APARTMENT FEATURES-



Beautifully Renovated 1 bedroom apartment.

New Kitchen.

New Bathroom.

Heat and Hot water included.

Hardwood Floors throughout the apartment.

Sunny apartment.

Plenty of Closet Space.



Seconds from Shopping Areas Supermarkets.

Steps Away from Nearby Kindergarten, Middle and High Schools.

Clean & Well Maintained Building by On-Site Super.

Great Safe and Diverse Neighborhood.

Close to Clifton, Paterson, Passaic Park & Wallington



- REQUIREMENTS -



Security Deposit 1.5 months.

2.5x rent to income.

No history of Felonies or Evictions.

$30 Application Fee.

Medium to Good Credit.

Meet Those Requirements and You Are Approved. MOVE IN RIGHT AWAY!



Showing times are flexible for your convenience.

Due to the high amount of calls we will not be able to hold the apartment without a deposit.

Landlord pays for heat, water and sewer. Tenant pays for electric and gas.



PHOTOS OF SIMILAR Apartment in Bldg, not the exact one. Renovation style the same.



To schedule a viewing call Jaime 973-309-6563 after 5 PM.