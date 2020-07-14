All apartments in Passaic County
Passaic County, NJ
Hilltop Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 PM

Hilltop Manor Apartments

125 Long Hill Rd · (973) 339-0778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$0 Security with move in by 7/31! * On select units

Location

125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ 07424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06A · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Unit 08D · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

Unit 19D · Avail. Aug 14

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 891 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hilltop Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City. Centrally located in Little Falls, NJ, Hilltop Manor is a garden style community that features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.

Located near Routes 46, 23, 3, 80 and the Garden State Parkway, Hilltop Manor is convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants. In addition, New York City is only 15 miles away and Newark Liberty Airport is just 12 miles away. For your comfort our apartments include a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, walk-in closets and hardwood floors or carpeting.

One visit to our community will convince you that your next address should be Hilltop Manor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hilltop Manor Apartments have any available units?
Hilltop Manor Apartments has 5 units available starting at $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hilltop Manor Apartments have?
Some of Hilltop Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hilltop Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hilltop Manor Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $0 Security with move in by 7/31! * On select units
Is Hilltop Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hilltop Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hilltop Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hilltop Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Hilltop Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hilltop Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hilltop Manor Apartments have a pool?
No, Hilltop Manor Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hilltop Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hilltop Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hilltop Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hilltop Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Hilltop Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Hilltop Manor Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
