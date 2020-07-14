Hilltop Manor Apartments

Amenities
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City. Centrally located in Little Falls, NJ, Hilltop Manor is a garden style community that features spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Located near Routes 46, 23, 3, 80 and the Garden State Parkway, Hilltop Manor is convenient to public transportation, schools, shopping and restaurants. In addition, New York City is only 15 miles away and Newark Liberty Airport is just 12 miles away. For your comfort our apartments include a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, walk-in closets and hardwood floors or carpeting.
One visit to our community will convince you that your next address should be Hilltop Manor!