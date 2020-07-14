All apartments in Passaic County
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

181 LONG HILL RD 5-9

181 Long Hill Road · (973) 785-8420
Location

181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ 07424

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room. Sliders to outside from kitchen. Amenities: Pool/Tennis/Basketball Courts/Play areas. Close to NYC transportation-Bus on corner-Train Station nearby at Montclair State University Campus or center of Town. 12 miles to Lincoln Tunnel. No flood area. Sorry no pets, no exceptions. Credit and employment verification checked by Landlord $50 rental application fee. Parklike environment! Great Community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

