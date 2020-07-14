181 LONG HILL RD 5-9

Amenities
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room. Sliders to outside from kitchen. Amenities: Pool/Tennis/Basketball Courts/Play areas. Close to NYC transportation-Bus on corner-Train Station nearby at Montclair State University Campus or center of Town. 12 miles to Lincoln Tunnel. No flood area. Sorry no pets, no exceptions. Credit and employment verification checked by Landlord $50 rental application fee. Parklike environment! Great Community!