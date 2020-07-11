Rent Calculator
Home
/
Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
/
51 LINCOLN GDNS
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:40 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
51 LINCOLN GDNS
51 Madison Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
51 Madison Avenue, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07034
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fresh renovated condo, great location, close to downtown business district. First $100 any repairing occurrence by tenant, no co-sign, no sublet, none smoking unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have any available units?
51 LINCOLN GDNS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
.
What amenities does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have?
Some of 51 LINCOLN GDNS's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 51 LINCOLN GDNS currently offering any rent specials?
51 LINCOLN GDNS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 LINCOLN GDNS pet-friendly?
No, 51 LINCOLN GDNS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parsippany-Troy Hills
.
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS offer parking?
Yes, 51 LINCOLN GDNS offers parking.
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 LINCOLN GDNS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have a pool?
No, 51 LINCOLN GDNS does not have a pool.
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have accessible units?
No, 51 LINCOLN GDNS does not have accessible units.
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 LINCOLN GDNS has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 LINCOLN GDNS have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 LINCOLN GDNS does not have units with air conditioning.
