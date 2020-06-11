180-76 LITTLETON RD

Amenities
1 bed, 1 bath, on the 2nd floor in Cambridge Village condos. Heat, water & community pool included. Large living room flows to Dining room. Pets negotiable. Virtual tour available. 1 bed, 1 bath on 2nd floor. Heat included, tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Desirable corner unit with shaded front common yard. Completely renovated with new wood & laminate flooring, fresh paint & updated kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, plenty of storage, Stainless 5 burner chefs oven, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Wall A/C unit & 4 ceiling fans throughout. Bright laundry room with multiple commercial machines in building. 1 assigned spot and access to the community pool included. NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.