Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
180-76 LITTLETON RD
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:42 PM

180-76 LITTLETON RD

180 Littleton Rd · (973) 994-9009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Littleton Rd, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ 07054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 76 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
1 bed, 1 bath, on the 2nd floor in Cambridge Village condos. Heat, water & community pool included. Large living room flows to Dining room. Pets negotiable. Virtual tour available. 1 bed, 1 bath on 2nd floor. Heat included, tenant pays cooking gas & electric. Desirable corner unit with shaded front common yard. Completely renovated with new wood & laminate flooring, fresh paint & updated kitchen. Kitchen features granite counters, plenty of storage, Stainless 5 burner chefs oven, microwave, refrigerator & dishwasher. Wall A/C unit & 4 ceiling fans throughout. Bright laundry room with multiple commercial machines in building. 1 assigned spot and access to the community pool included. NTN required, pets negotiable, tenant pays 1 month rent fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have any available units?
180-76 LITTLETON RD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have?
Some of 180-76 LITTLETON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180-76 LITTLETON RD currently offering any rent specials?
180-76 LITTLETON RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180-76 LITTLETON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 180-76 LITTLETON RD is pet friendly.
Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD offer parking?
No, 180-76 LITTLETON RD does not offer parking.
Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180-76 LITTLETON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have a pool?
Yes, 180-76 LITTLETON RD has a pool.
Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have accessible units?
No, 180-76 LITTLETON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180-76 LITTLETON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 180-76 LITTLETON RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180-76 LITTLETON RD has units with air conditioning.
