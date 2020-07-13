Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Panther Valley, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panther Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
59 WILD IRIS LN
59 Wild Iris Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
32 Rushmore Ln
32 Rushmore Lane, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1056 sqft
Located in the stunning gated community of PV this spacious, well-maintained 2 bedroom Townhome has newer HW flooring throughout, newer kitchen appliances and granite counter tops w/ stone backsplash.
Results within 5 miles of Panther Valley

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
302 TULSA CT
302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
201 VAIL ST
201 Vail Street, Hackettstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
NICE SIZE ROOMS, H/W FLOORS, RECESSED LIGHTING, DISHWASHER AND CLOSE TO TOWN, COLLEGE,BUS & TRAIN. OFF-STREET PARKING. PETS OK. LAUNDRY ON PREMISES. HEAT AND HOTWATER INCLUDED IN RENT.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
199 MAIN ST
199 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brand New 2 bedroom apartment with large gourmet kitchen and light and bright living room.2 bedrooms with large closets and custom molding throughout! . Heat and hot water included in rent and laundry is located in building.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
503 W PLANE STREET
503 Plane Street, Hackettstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
CHARMING AND QUAINT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM CENTENARY COLLEGE. THIS RENTAL IS LOCATED ABOVE THE DETACHED GARAGE ON THE WOODED PROPERTY.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 LAWRENCE DR
2 Lawrence Drive, Hackettstown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, renovated 3 bedroom ranch style home! Key features include white shaker cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, eat in kitchen, BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances engineered hard wood floors throughout, and much more!! Fenced in
Results within 10 miles of Panther Valley
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
695 AUDUBON CT
695 Audubon Court, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
Bright and Spacious Townhouse! Huge Eat in Kit. Granite counters! SS Appliances! Sliders to deck. Powder rm! Formal Dining rm. Fireplace in Large LR! 2/3 Large BR's WI Closet. LL Fam Rm & Laundry!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
29 PATERSON AVE
29 Paterson Avenue, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
117 MAIN ST
117 Main Street, Andover, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
A Cozy totally renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment, Complementary Washer & Dryer A common Backyard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
160 W MILL RD
160 W Mill Rd, Long Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Unbelievable rental opportunity to live in a totally renovated Ranch style Sears Kit home with easy access to Columbia Trail. It features all HW floors, Kitchen w/granite counters & double SS sink.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
13244 DELL PL
13244 Dell Place, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
861 sqft
A commuters Dream.......This Cozy two bedroom, one bath condo at Highpoint at Stanhope has it all. This bright sunlit unit offers an eat in Kitchen with granite countertops, all newer appliances. Living Room with balcony to unwind after a long day.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 SOVEREIGN DR
15 Sovereign Drive, Budd Lake, NJ
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,490
4414 sqft
Elegant estate house in an upscale Toll Brother community Morris Hunt. Exquisite colonial offering 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, conservatory/great room; custom moldings, high ceiling, HW floors, & plush carpet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Panther Valley, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Panther Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

