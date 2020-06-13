Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Panther Valley, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
127 OLD FARM DR
127 Old Farm Drive, Panther Valley, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
792 sqft
Welcome home to this immaculate first floor unit featuring an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and built in organizer. Large bathroom with granite-topped vanity.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
29 DUCK HAWK CT
29 Duck Hawk Court, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Move right in to this freshly painted, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Gated community of Panther Valley. Living room features hardwood floors. Marble tile in kitchen. Spacious backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
59 WILD IRIS LN
59 Wild Iris Way, Panther Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..
Results within 5 miles of Panther Valley

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
122 WIMBLEDON SQ
122 Wimbledom Square, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
REMODELED TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS IN THE COMMUNITY. ONLY A FEW STEPS OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR IS THE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND EXTRA PARKING.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
236 HARVARD DR
236 Harvard Drive, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous OAK Hill Townhome w/ Garage, Kitchen features 42" "Forevermark" Premium Cabinetry, stylish granite countertops, Stainless Steel State-of-the-Art Appliances by Samsung , Range, Refig, DW, & Microwave.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
73 Hamilton Rd 3
73 Hamilton Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
73 Hamilton Road Unit 3 - Property Id: 221133 NEWLY Renovated!! 2 Bdrm 1 Full Bath Large Kitchen Living room Spacious yard Heat Included Driveway space for 2 cars Large Deck NO Dogs Allowed!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 10 miles of Panther Valley
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
142 W Springtown Rd
142 West Springtown Road, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3000 sqft
Lovely house in Western Morris County town of Long Valley - lots of trees and space. Beautiful curb appeal and well-maintained w/ 2 car garage, large deck and patio for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
60 LAKEVIEW
60 Lakeview Drive, Warren County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
This 3 bedroom Raised Ranch located on a private road is a must see! Surprisingly spacious with seasonal lake views. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, laundry room-all on one level! Fresh paint.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
251 SHILOH RD
251 Shiloh Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
4218 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
50 KINGSARROW RD
50 Kings Vlg, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
LARGE TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS, HEAT & HOTWATER INCLUDED.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
376 ROUTE 94
376 New Jersey Highway 94, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Large Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Nice Views, Open Floor Plan & More!!! Heat & Hot Water Included! Must See!!! Great Rental!!! ...Available May 1st...

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9 DOUGLAS ST
9 Douglas Street, Blairstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Must see!! Beautiful 1st floor apartment, completely remodeled in 2018, newer kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint, central air & forced hot air. Large living room & bedrooms, unit offers washer & dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Panther Valley, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Panther Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

