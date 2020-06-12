/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Panther Valley, NJ
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
29 DUCK HAWK CT
29 Duck Hawk Court, Panther Valley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Move right in to this freshly painted, clean and well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Gated community of Panther Valley. Living room features hardwood floors. Marble tile in kitchen. Spacious backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Panther Valley
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
122 WIMBLEDON SQ
122 Wimbledom Square, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
REMODELED TOWN HOME IN ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LOCATIONS IN THE COMMUNITY. ONLY A FEW STEPS OUTSIDE YOUR FRONT DOOR IS THE COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND EXTRA PARKING.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
236 HARVARD DR
236 Harvard Drive, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Fabulous OAK Hill Townhome w/ Garage, Kitchen features 42" "Forevermark" Premium Cabinetry, stylish granite countertops, Stainless Steel State-of-the-Art Appliances by Samsung , Range, Refig, DW, & Microwave.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
73 Hamilton Rd 3
73 Hamilton Road, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
73 Hamilton Road Unit 3 - Property Id: 221133 NEWLY Renovated!! 2 Bdrm 1 Full Bath Large Kitchen Living room Spacious yard Heat Included Driveway space for 2 cars Large Deck NO Dogs Allowed!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
199 MAIN ST
199 Main Street, Hackettstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Brand New 2 bedroom apartment with large gourmet kitchen and light and bright living room.2 bedrooms with large closets and custom molding throughout! . Heat and hot water included in rent and laundry is located in building.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
503 W PLANE STREET
503 Plane Street, Hackettstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
CHARMING AND QUAINT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT LOCATED RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET FROM CENTENARY COLLEGE. THIS RENTAL IS LOCATED ABOVE THE DETACHED GARAGE ON THE WOODED PROPERTY.
Results within 10 miles of Panther Valley
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
41 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
64 Main St
64 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
First Floor Apartment with Covered Porch in 2-Unit Under/Over Multi-Family. Large Rooms. Oversized Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets. Big Windows. Hardwood Floors. Flexible Floor Plan. Great Location! Lots of Outdoors Space. Freshly Painted Interior.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
558 MAIN ST LAND
558 Main St, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious Colonial Home, featuring an open floor concept w/ EIK & Living Room. Two Bedrooms, & additional room for an office/den. Good size bathroom w/ full size bathtub. Updates include granite counter tops w/ stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9 RIDGE RD
9 Ridge Road, Stanhope, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming 2 bedroom ranch home on quiet street. This cozy home offers easy one floor living... an oversized private yard and a very convenient location.There is a detached garage and plenty of storage space. Minutes to Rt. 80,206,& 46.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
50 KINGSARROW RD
50 Kings Vlg, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
LARGE TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEUTRAL COLORS, HEAT & HOTWATER INCLUDED.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
9 DOUGLAS ST
9 Douglas Street, Blairstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Must see!! Beautiful 1st floor apartment, completely remodeled in 2018, newer kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint, central air & forced hot air. Large living room & bedrooms, unit offers washer & dryer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJBethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPrinceton, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJGreen Knoll, NJGreenwood Lake, NYSayreville, NJBangor, PAHigh Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJ