59 WILD IRIS LN

Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..sunny & bright kitchen with maple glazed cabinets,granite countertops, stainless appliances,extra lighting,lots of custom touches.Master bedroom on the first floor makes for easy one floor living.Second level features 2 additional bedrooms,open loft space..full bath...and walk in storage area.Full finished walkout basement with patio..townhome living with the feel of a single family home.Located only a few minutes from Rt 80 exit 19...close to shopping,restaurants & public transportation to NYC.Panther Valley offers its residents many amenities including 3 swimming pools,tennis courts, as well as a gated entrance.