Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:28 PM

Haddon Point

2100 Haddonfield Road · (856) 393-6810
Location

2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ 08110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 Haddonfield Road - 1103 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 2100 Haddonfield Road - 1201 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

Unit 2100 Haddonfield Road - 2201 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haddon Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 - 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $225
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Interview & vet references for aggressive breed dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haddon Point have any available units?
Haddon Point has 6 units available starting at $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haddon Point have?
Some of Haddon Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haddon Point currently offering any rent specials?
Haddon Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haddon Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Haddon Point is pet friendly.
Does Haddon Point offer parking?
Yes, Haddon Point offers parking.
Does Haddon Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haddon Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haddon Point have a pool?
Yes, Haddon Point has a pool.
Does Haddon Point have accessible units?
Yes, Haddon Point has accessible units.
Does Haddon Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haddon Point has units with dishwashers.
Does Haddon Point have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haddon Point has units with air conditioning.
