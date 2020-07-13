Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet access playground

Stratford Apartments offers easy access to the world with a premium location directly off US Highway 9 and just a 45 minute ride to the city. Our garden style apartments in Old Bridge, NJ are located in close proximity to fine shopping and dining and just a few minutes from state parks and Old Bridge Waterfront.







Our pet friendly Old Bridge apartments feature spacious layouts and private patios overlooking our beautifully landscaped grounds. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments with semi-private entrances and elegant upgrades. Our dedicated team is right on site and always on hand to service your needs. Call us today to schedule your personal tour.