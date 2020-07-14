Country Living At Mapleview

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard playground

Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more. Commuters especially will enjoy the proximity to convenient service to Manhattan. Easy access to NJ Turnpike, Rt. 9, Rt. 18 and Rt. 1. You're close to all major roadways for quick trips to everywhere! Luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature modern amenities including walk in closets, while spacious 2 bedroom Townhomes offer 1 and 1/2 baths.