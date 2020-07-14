All apartments in Old Bridge
Country Living At Mapleview

109A Mapleview Dr · (732) 783-4402
Location

109A Mapleview Dr, Old Bridge, NJ 08857

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 323A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 665B · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 663B · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Country Living At Mapleview.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
Welcome to Middlesex County's premier location for all of Central New Jersey. Close to everything you need, including Shopping, Entertainment, Restaurants, Golf, Recreation and more. Commuters especially will enjoy the proximity to convenient service to Manhattan. Easy access to NJ Turnpike, Rt. 9, Rt. 18 and Rt. 1. You're close to all major roadways for quick trips to everywhere! Luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature modern amenities including walk in closets, while spacious 2 bedroom Townhomes offer 1 and 1/2 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Living At Mapleview have any available units?
Country Living At Mapleview has 4 units available starting at $1,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Country Living At Mapleview have?
Some of Country Living At Mapleview's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Living At Mapleview currently offering any rent specials?
Country Living At Mapleview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Living At Mapleview pet-friendly?
No, Country Living At Mapleview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Old Bridge.
Does Country Living At Mapleview offer parking?
No, Country Living At Mapleview does not offer parking.
Does Country Living At Mapleview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Living At Mapleview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Living At Mapleview have a pool?
No, Country Living At Mapleview does not have a pool.
Does Country Living At Mapleview have accessible units?
No, Country Living At Mapleview does not have accessible units.
Does Country Living At Mapleview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Country Living At Mapleview has units with dishwashers.
Does Country Living At Mapleview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Living At Mapleview has units with air conditioning.
