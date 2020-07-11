/
luxury apartments
70 Luxury Apartments for rent in Oceanport, NJ
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
Oceanport
469 Driveway
469 Driveway, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$50,000
Rent this amazing home on the Shrewsbury River with 2 boat docks and breathtaking waterviews for the entire summer season.
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.
Long Branch City
157 Branchport Avenue
157 Branchport Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL a few short blocks from Pier Village, walking distance to the Municipal Boat Ramp, Monmouth Race Track as well as some of the best restaurants and entertainment Long Branch has to offer.
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
Long Branch City
298 Ocean Boulevard
298 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
NEW SUMMER RENTAL PRICE FROM JULY THROUGH SEPTEMBER. CUTTING EDGE RENOVATION FEATURES ALL NEW KICHEN FLOORS BATHS WINDOWS ABD MORE. STEPS TO BEACH & PIER VILLAGE. SPACIOUS DECK FOR ENTERTAING AND REST & RELAXATION.FABULOUS LOCATION!!!!
Monmouth Beach
32 MEREDITH CT
32 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Stunning custom home updated in 2015 with open layout on quiet street, 1 block to the beach, 5 BR, 3.5 BTH, 5 badges to MBBP, Rooftop Deck and 1st FL Guest Suite, 2 Home Offices and two fireplaces.
2 Browns Dock Road
2 Browns Dock Road, Monmouth County, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
SUMMER RENTAL: Rare opportunity to enjoy a summer rental on the Navesink River with a boat dock for your personal boating pleasure. Enjoy the beautiful scenery along the river.
Oakhurst
20 Roslyn Drive
20 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$24,000
2541 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20 Roslyn Drive in Oakhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
Monmouth Beach
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
Long Branch City
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
111 Runyan Avenue
111 Runyan Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
Beautiful home in Deal Park available for Summer 2020. Offering eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room , den, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The finished basement offers 3 bonus rooms and a full bathroom. Plus big backyard.
217 Larchwood Avenue
217 Larchwood Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Summer rental available! Immaculate 4 Bedrooms, 3 full baths with spacious rear yard on low-traffic street & partially finished basement, within close proximity to houses of worship, DSN, shopping & 3 blocks to beach.
Sea Bright
6 Via Ripa
6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning ''Local Summer'' SEPTEMBER Rental available 9/7 (Also available for Winter Rental).Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Elberon
746 Van Court Avenue
746 Van Court Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$64,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 746 Van Court Avenue in Long Branch. View photos, descriptions and more!
Elberon
296 Lockwood Avenue
296 Lockwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$58,000
Step into this wonderful, 6 Bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Elberon section of Long Branch. House has been completely renovated! Large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space.
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
Oakhurst
8 Roslyn Drive
8 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
Beautifully maintained house in popular Oakhurst available for summer rental.
Monmouth Beach
7 Riverdale Avenue
7 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, updated kitchen and baths! Nice deck and great parking! Tenant occupied until 6/15. Cannot be show until vacant. Available June 18- July 15- $10,000. Then available August 5- Labor Day for 12,000. Call today.
Oakhurst
243 Woodcrest Road
243 Woodcrest Road, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$23,000
2178 sqft
Available for Summer 2020. Pretty Cape offering hard wood floors throughout, 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms... beautiful front porch with a view of the neighborhood.
Oakhurst
19 Roslyn Drive
19 Roslyn Drive, Oakhurst, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
2080 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Summer Rental. Offering 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, nice large yard and so much more!! Near houses of worship, beaches and shopping.
338 Elberon Boulevard
338 Hankins Place, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
Amazing house available for SUMMER RENTAL!!! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. New.
Monmouth Beach
39 Ocean Avenue
39 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
7145 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! True Oceanfront! Circular drive leads to this exquisite seashore oceanfront home! This 6 Bedroom, 6.5 Bath home is tastefully renovated and boasts custom details and hardwood floors throughout.