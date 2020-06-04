All apartments in Ocean Grove
9 Atlantic Avenue

9 Atlantic Avenue · (732) 481-2110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit SUMMER · Avail. now

$1,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES. This First Beach Block, South-Facing 1BR/1BA 1st Floor Gem showcases a Charming, Private Porch w/ Quintessential Wicker Furniture, just 4 homes from Ocean Grove's Award-Winning Beaches & 3 Blocks to Red Hot Asbury Park! Spacious Living Room w/TV (Cable & Internet incl) Leads to a Large BR w/Queen Bed & Plenty of Closet Space. Continue Through to the Charming, Fully-Equipped, Eat-In-Kitchen (Microwave, Coffee Maker, Toaster & More!). Full Bath w/Shower & linens incl! Located on one of OG's Prettiest Streets, Close to Shops & Restaurants. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking in/on Premises. Available June or August; $150 cleaning fee. $500 Security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
9 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 9 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9 Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9 Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
