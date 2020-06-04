9 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER Rental Available June or August @ $7500month or $1900 week. w/ 2 BEACH BADGES. This First Beach Block, South-Facing 1BR/1BA 1st Floor Gem showcases a Charming, Private Porch w/ Quintessential Wicker Furniture, just 4 homes from Ocean Grove's Award-Winning Beaches & 3 Blocks to Red Hot Asbury Park! Spacious Living Room w/TV (Cable & Internet incl) Leads to a Large BR w/Queen Bed & Plenty of Closet Space. Continue Through to the Charming, Fully-Equipped, Eat-In-Kitchen (Microwave, Coffee Maker, Toaster & More!). Full Bath w/Shower & linens incl! Located on one of OG's Prettiest Streets, Close to Shops & Restaurants. Sorry No Pets, No Smoking in/on Premises. Available June or August; $150 cleaning fee. $500 Security.