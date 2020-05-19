37 Ocean Pathway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated

This extraordinary summer rental will make all your vacation dreams come true!! It's located on Ocean Grove's premiere street, Ocean Pathway, with views of the ocean and the Great Auditorium. This multi level beauty has it all! The first floor has a lovely living room, a renovated side porch, 2 large bedrooms, 1 with en suite full bath and 1 with en suite 1/2 bath, a guest bath and laundry. The 2nd floor has a wide open layout perfect for entertaining with a designer kitchen and dining area, a second living room with access to the huge outdoor deck and ocean view balcony and a 1/2 bath. The third floor has 3 additional bedrooms, another laundry and a full bath!! Believe it of not there is also 2 sleeping lofts!! Bring your friends and your family and have a blast! 4 beach badges included!