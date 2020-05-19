All apartments in Ocean Grove
Find more places like 37 Ocean Pathway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Grove, NJ
/
37 Ocean Pathway
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

37 Ocean Pathway

37 Ocean Pathway · (732) 361-0770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

37 Ocean Pathway, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This extraordinary summer rental will make all your vacation dreams come true!! It's located on Ocean Grove's premiere street, Ocean Pathway, with views of the ocean and the Great Auditorium. This multi level beauty has it all! The first floor has a lovely living room, a renovated side porch, 2 large bedrooms, 1 with en suite full bath and 1 with en suite 1/2 bath, a guest bath and laundry. The 2nd floor has a wide open layout perfect for entertaining with a designer kitchen and dining area, a second living room with access to the huge outdoor deck and ocean view balcony and a 1/2 bath. The third floor has 3 additional bedrooms, another laundry and a full bath!! Believe it of not there is also 2 sleeping lofts!! Bring your friends and your family and have a blast! 4 beach badges included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Ocean Pathway have any available units?
37 Ocean Pathway has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 Ocean Pathway have?
Some of 37 Ocean Pathway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Ocean Pathway currently offering any rent specials?
37 Ocean Pathway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Ocean Pathway pet-friendly?
No, 37 Ocean Pathway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean Grove.
Does 37 Ocean Pathway offer parking?
No, 37 Ocean Pathway does not offer parking.
Does 37 Ocean Pathway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Ocean Pathway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Ocean Pathway have a pool?
No, 37 Ocean Pathway does not have a pool.
Does 37 Ocean Pathway have accessible units?
No, 37 Ocean Pathway does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Ocean Pathway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Ocean Pathway has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Ocean Pathway have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Ocean Pathway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 37 Ocean Pathway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Grove 1 BedroomsOcean Grove 2 Bedrooms
Ocean Grove 3 BedroomsOcean Grove Apartments with Gym
Ocean Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJUnion City, NJ
Kearny, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJ
Point Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity