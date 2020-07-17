All apartments in Ocean County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

59 Brandywine Court

59 Brandywine Court · No Longer Available
Location

59 Brandywine Court, Ocean County, NJ 08724

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Come see this fabulous 2 bedroom end unit condo in sought after Twin Lakes. This large unit has an updated kitchen and baths.... outdoor sitting area and large inside loft for office/study or 3 sleeping area.....this will be rented quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Brandywine Court have any available units?
59 Brandywine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocean County, NJ.
Is 59 Brandywine Court currently offering any rent specials?
59 Brandywine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Brandywine Court pet-friendly?
No, 59 Brandywine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean County.
Does 59 Brandywine Court offer parking?
No, 59 Brandywine Court does not offer parking.
Does 59 Brandywine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Brandywine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Brandywine Court have a pool?
Yes, 59 Brandywine Court has a pool.
Does 59 Brandywine Court have accessible units?
No, 59 Brandywine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Brandywine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Brandywine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Brandywine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Brandywine Court does not have units with air conditioning.
