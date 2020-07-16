All apartments in Ocean County
39 Pebble Beach Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

39 Pebble Beach Lane

39 Pebble Beach Lane · (201) 325-0033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

39 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ 08087

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
End unit two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the desirable Tall Timbers community with attached garage & bonus room. Enjoy the pool (6 badges included), basketball & tennis courts (very close to unit). Landscaping, snow removal, water & sewer included. Great room w/sliding glass doors to bonus room.Open floor plan kitchen LR & DR with separate living rom in front of home. Attached 1 car garage plus additional parking for 3 cars in long driveway. 2nd floor king & queen sized bedrooms, each with private bath. 2nd floor has laundry area w/pull down attic for storage. GREAT LOCATION! NO waterfront. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant. Credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have any available units?
39 Pebble Beach Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have?
Some of 39 Pebble Beach Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Pebble Beach Lane currently offering any rent specials?
39 Pebble Beach Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Pebble Beach Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Pebble Beach Lane is pet friendly.
Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane offer parking?
Yes, 39 Pebble Beach Lane offers parking.
Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Pebble Beach Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have a pool?
Yes, 39 Pebble Beach Lane has a pool.
Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have accessible units?
No, 39 Pebble Beach Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Pebble Beach Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Pebble Beach Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Pebble Beach Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
