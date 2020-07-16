39 Pebble Beach Lane

Amenities

End unit two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the desirable Tall Timbers community with attached garage & bonus room. Enjoy the pool (6 badges included), basketball & tennis courts (very close to unit). Landscaping, snow removal, water & sewer included. Great room w/sliding glass doors to bonus room.Open floor plan kitchen LR & DR with separate living rom in front of home. Attached 1 car garage plus additional parking for 3 cars in long driveway. 2nd floor king & queen sized bedrooms, each with private bath. 2nd floor has laundry area w/pull down attic for storage. GREAT LOCATION! NO waterfront. NO SMOKING IN UNIT. SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED WITH OWNER APPROVAL. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant. Credit check required.