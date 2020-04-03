700 Wesley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Now booking for Summer 2020! This charming Ocean City home sits in the historic district and is just 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. With 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, it's perfect for the whole family. Features include new flooring, appliances, and windows plus fresh paint and updated bathrooms, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, wrap-around front porch, and an outdoor shower. Weekly rates are as follows: 5/24 - 6/21: $3,300 6/21 - 6/28: $3,400 Weeks of 7/5, 7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2, 8/9: $3,850 per week 8/16 - 8/23: $3,650 8/23-8/30: $3,550 8/30 - 9/6: $3,400.