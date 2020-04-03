All apartments in Ocean City
700 Wesley Ave
700 Wesley Ave

700 Wesley Ave · (609) 839-3715
Location

700 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Now booking for Summer 2020! This charming Ocean City home sits in the historic district and is just 3 blocks from the beach and boardwalk. With 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms, it's perfect for the whole family. Features include new flooring, appliances, and windows plus fresh paint and updated bathrooms, high ceilings, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, wrap-around front porch, and an outdoor shower. Weekly rates are as follows: 5/24 - 6/21: $3,300 6/21 - 6/28: $3,400 Weeks of 7/5, 7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2, 8/9: $3,850 per week 8/16 - 8/23: $3,650 8/23-8/30: $3,550 8/30 - 9/6: $3,400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Wesley Ave have any available units?
700 Wesley Ave has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Wesley Ave have?
Some of 700 Wesley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Wesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
700 Wesley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Wesley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 700 Wesley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocean City.
Does 700 Wesley Ave offer parking?
No, 700 Wesley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 700 Wesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Wesley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Wesley Ave have a pool?
No, 700 Wesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 700 Wesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 700 Wesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Wesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Wesley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Wesley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Wesley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
