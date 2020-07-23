Apartment List
26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ

Finding an apartment in Northfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
421 Davis
421 Davis Avenue, Northfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1340 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in desirable Northfield. Completely rebuilt in 2015. 3 bed, 2 bath open concept wood look tile floor. Full basement and garage for storage. Fabulous main bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Will consider pets.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
7 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
120 N Cornwall Ave
120 North Cornwall Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1600 sqft
Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9102 Jefferson Ct Ct
9102 Jefferson Ct, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Well-kept home in a pristine courtyard community on Jefferson Court in Margate. This home has 2 bonus rooms!! The 1st on the main level behind the kitchen has a double size pull out couch and a full bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Patcong
18 Cooper Dr
18 Cooper Drive, Somers Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available starting 9/1/20. Recently updated large 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Large living room with a slider out to your private deck, 2 large bedrooms and full bath with a tub/shower.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9505 Atlantic Ave. #2
9505 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
This place has it ALL! Located just steps to the beach, this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo has been gutted to the studs and totally renovated boasting a gorgeous open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen with granite center island and

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
8015 Winchester Ave Ave
8015 Winchester Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful Downbeach Condo, in the heart of Margate for RENT! FULL SERVICE PRIVATE ELEVATOR, private parking, and fully equipped- and DOG FRIENDLY! Walking (1 block) to many restaurants, bars, grocery store, starbucks and shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
5707 Monmouth Ave
5707 Monmouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Inviting cottage by the shore! The property is located just over the bridge in Ventnor Heights, short bike ride & walk to Ventnor's finest beaches, bay and boardwalk.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
21 S Brunswick
21 South Brunswick Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
STEPS TO THE BEACH!!! Walk back in time when you step into the open foyer of this fabulously traditional Margate home.

1 of 16

Last updated May 27 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7 N Delavan Ave
7 North Delavan Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
FANTASTIC 2020 SUMMER RENTAL JUST TWO BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND WALKING DISTANCE TO WONDERFUL MARGATE SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS! ENJOY THE BEST MONTH DOWN HERE!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths! New, private first floor bedroom & full bath with private entrance

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
104 N Martindale Ave
104 North Martindale Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
ADORABLE BEACH HOUSE BEING RENOVATED AND READY FOR SUMMER 2020!! AUGUST 1ST THROUGH LABOR DAY!! Cozy sun room greets you when you walk in the door, followed by the living room and a full dining room perfect for entertaining your friends and family

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9200 Ventnor Ave. Unit 1-A
9200 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$13,000
Get ready for the BEST SUMMER of your LIFE! Located just steps to the beach and the BEST restaurants in Margate, this BRAND NEW GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO is available as a summer rental.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
3 N Newport Ave
3 North Newport Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
FULL SUMMER RENTAL ONLY 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! First floor unit of a Duplex. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with washer and dryer. Large back yard for cookouts and fun. Will consider pets. Basic Cable, WiFi, Gas, Electric, water and Sewer included in rent.
Results within 10 miles of Northfield
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Atlantic City
Virginia Arms
31 North Virginia Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$755
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
750 sqft
Welcome to Virginia Arms!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
60 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
23 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
2834 Atlantic Ave Ave
2834 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$895
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLICATION ACCEPTED - NO MORE SHOWINGS - TOP FLOOR Studio. AMAZING Direct Water & City Views! Excellent condition. Rent includes ALL UTILITIES. Heat, Hot Water, Air Conditioning, Electric, and Sewer. Laundry Room on each floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
821 Fishers Creek
821 Fishers Creek Rd, Smithville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath in desirable Hunting Run in Smithville, second floor, newer carpet, 850 sq ft, washer / dryer in unit, pets allowed. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2613 Durango Ct
2613 Durango Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very nice 3BD 2.5BA townhome located in Timber Glen. This property has a living room, EIK with upgraded cabinets and counter tops. The bathrooms have also been updated. New carpet and freshly painted. The HVAC and hot water heater are brand new.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Atlantic City
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Apt 3B
1722 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
$795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Atlantic Realty Management | Professionally Managed Apartments. Studio, One Bathroom. Recently renovated with new flooring, paint, cabinets, and more. Spacious closets, Foyer, Living room Master Bedroom, bathroom. Large windows throughout apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Northfield, NJ

Finding an apartment in Northfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

