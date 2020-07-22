Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

38 Apartments for rent in North Plainfield, NJ with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in North Plainfield means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
North Plainfield
401 HWY 22
401 US Highway 22, North Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Newly renovated two bedroom condo on the second floor; Building 22 unit H. Laundry on site. One assigned parking plus visitor's parking. Included in the rent is heat and water; tenant pays electric.
Results within 1 mile of North Plainfield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
11 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of North Plainfield
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 03:43 PM
12 Units Available
South Plainfield
The Highlands at South Plainfield
1300 Cook Ln, South Plainfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,594
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1061 sqft
Spacious apartment layouts with walk-in closets, in-unit washer-dryer and private patio or balcony. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, hot tub and barbecue picnic area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
28 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,680
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 AM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
4 Units Available
Aspen Court
2800 New Brunswick Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Court redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Piscataway, NJ. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
4 Units Available
Carlton Club Apartments
186 Carlton Club Dr, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Carlton Club Apartments, Middlesex County's premier 1 & 2 bedroom apartment rental location for all of central New Jersey-close to everything you need, including shopping, entertainment, restaurants and more! Commuters especially will enjoy the

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
2404 PARK PL
2404 Park Place, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Renovated 3 bed, 2.1 bath multi-level townhouse available 8/1/2020. Entire unit in excellent condition. First floor offers foyer, powder room and an open concept kitchen, dining and family room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
South Plainfield
634 English Court - 1
634 English Court, South Plainfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
LUXURY FULLY REBUILT 2 BED 2 FULL BATH APARTMENT FOR RENT AT TRADITIONS SOUTH PLAINFIELD NJ Fully rebuilt brand new interiors kitchen bath room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
New Providence
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.
Results within 10 miles of North Plainfield
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
41 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,685
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
60 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,812
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 11:01 AM
3 Units Available
Valley Manor
131 Marina Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
910 sqft
Welcome to Valley Manor Apartments for rent. It's just perfect! To start with, you'll have a beautifully wooded scenic setting on the banks of the Raritan River, far removed from in-town traffic and congestion, yet convenient.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Premiere Residences
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,895
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
982 sqft
Introducing Premiere Residences, New Brunswick’s newest collection of studio, 1 and 2-bedroom luxury rentals.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
16 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,832
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,228
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
47 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
1 Unit Available
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
17 North Union Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
527 sqft
The Apartments at 17-19 North Union Avenue are located in the heart of vibrant, downtown Cranford. Consisting of studio apartments and one bedroom apartments, some with terraces, this building is a small mid-rise with two stores at the street level.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home! Experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1168 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Somerset for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in North Plainfield, NJ

Finding apartments with a pool in North Plainfield means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in North Plainfield could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

