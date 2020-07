Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments internet access

Experience a sense of Community and a feeling of serenity…

An easy commute to New York City via the nearby Lincoln Tunnel, Hudson Ridge Apartments exceeds expectations. We provide our valued Residents with the best possible amenities and facilities both inside your spacious apartment and outside in our fantastic Community. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent, as well as on-site parking, controlled access, generous closet space, on-site laundry facilities and so much more. Our experienced, professional on-site Management and Maintenance Teams are eager to help you find your new apartment home at Hudson Ridge. Call today for an appointment to tour our Community and see what awaits you when you call Hudson Ridge "home".