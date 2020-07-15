All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:36 AM

Hudson Mews

1305 Paterson Plank Road · (205) 891-2445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2-106 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-316 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-318 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 4-209 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 5-406 · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Mews.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
playground
pool
internet access
garage
parking
lobby
package receiving
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents. Within this stately, luxury building, tenants can overlook the beauty of the Secaucus Meadowlands. Boasting of the highest level of apartment living, the Hudson Mews offers gorgeous views of the sunset. Tenants can relax around the cozy fire pits or enjoy a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool. Designed with a private cafe, the Hudson Mews is outfitted with outdoor lounge areas with men's and women's private lockers. On the interior of the complex, residents can gather underneath the soaring ceilings of the lounge and warm up next to the fire. Equipped with a pet-friendly rental policy, the Hudson Mews is outfitted with a private dog run and a dog park. It includes a game room and multiple lounge rooms. All of the common areas at the property include complimentary wi-fi as an added convenience. From this gorgeous rental ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson Mews have any available units?
Hudson Mews has 7 units available starting at $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hudson Mews have?
Some of Hudson Mews's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Mews currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Mews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hudson Mews pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Mews is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Mews offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Mews offers parking.
Does Hudson Mews have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson Mews offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Mews have a pool?
Yes, Hudson Mews has a pool.
Does Hudson Mews have accessible units?
No, Hudson Mews does not have accessible units.
Does Hudson Mews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hudson Mews has units with dishwashers.
Does Hudson Mews have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hudson Mews has units with air conditioning.
