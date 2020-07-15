Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room playground pool internet access garage parking lobby package receiving

Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents. Within this stately, luxury building, tenants can overlook the beauty of the Secaucus Meadowlands. Boasting of the highest level of apartment living, the Hudson Mews offers gorgeous views of the sunset. Tenants can relax around the cozy fire pits or enjoy a dip in the sparkling outdoor pool. Designed with a private cafe, the Hudson Mews is outfitted with outdoor lounge areas with men's and women's private lockers. On the interior of the complex, residents can gather underneath the soaring ceilings of the lounge and warm up next to the fire. Equipped with a pet-friendly rental policy, the Hudson Mews is outfitted with a private dog run and a dog park. It includes a game room and multiple lounge rooms. All of the common areas at the property include complimentary wi-fi as an added convenience. From this gorgeous rental ...