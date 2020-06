Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park. Laundry on the same floor and a balcony facing south. Super spacious with plenty of closets, even a walk-in closet by the entrance. Must see to appreciate!