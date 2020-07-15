9060 PALISADE AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bike storage garage lobby

All utilities included it !!!!! A bright, spacious condo, fully renovated with high end finishes all around including bathroom, kitchen, hard wood floors, designer exposed brick walls and south side views. Centrally located close to the park, shopping area, restaurants and transportation. Bus stop is around the block, takes 25-30 min ride to Port Authority NYC. Unit features a big 1 bedroom plus den with over 800 SF of living space. With the monthly rent includes all utilities, gas, heat, A/C, electric water, hot water. Parking is $100 extra. Building has a brand new lobby, full time doorman, concierge, security, maintenance personnel and elevator. Other amenities include mail room, swimming pool, bike room, storage room, gym, parking garage, as well as a newly renovated laundry room, parking space for visitors, and dry cleaning services on the first floor (as well as a notary public). Credit Check . . Call agent for a showing or more information.