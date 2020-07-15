All apartments in North Bergen
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

9060 PALISADE AVE

9060 Palisade Avenue · (201) 868-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9060 Palisade Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047
Woodcliff

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 615 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
lobby
All utilities included it !!!!! A bright, spacious condo, fully renovated with high end finishes all around including bathroom, kitchen, hard wood floors, designer exposed brick walls and south side views. Centrally located close to the park, shopping area, restaurants and transportation. Bus stop is around the block, takes 25-30 min ride to Port Authority NYC. Unit features a big 1 bedroom plus den with over 800 SF of living space. With the monthly rent includes all utilities, gas, heat, A/C, electric water, hot water. Parking is $100 extra. Building has a brand new lobby, full time doorman, concierge, security, maintenance personnel and elevator. Other amenities include mail room, swimming pool, bike room, storage room, gym, parking garage, as well as a newly renovated laundry room, parking space for visitors, and dry cleaning services on the first floor (as well as a notary public). Credit Check . . Call agent for a showing or more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9060 PALISADE AVE have any available units?
9060 PALISADE AVE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9060 PALISADE AVE have?
Some of 9060 PALISADE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9060 PALISADE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9060 PALISADE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9060 PALISADE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9060 PALISADE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 9060 PALISADE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 9060 PALISADE AVE offers parking.
Does 9060 PALISADE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9060 PALISADE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9060 PALISADE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 9060 PALISADE AVE has a pool.
Does 9060 PALISADE AVE have accessible units?
No, 9060 PALISADE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9060 PALISADE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9060 PALISADE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9060 PALISADE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9060 PALISADE AVE has units with air conditioning.
