Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7611 River Road 7601

7611 River Road · (646) 819-9160
Location

7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7601 · Avail. now

$3,232

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
hot tub
new construction
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271

Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT)

(Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for details)

Luxury Full Amenities included.
Reduce Security Deposit Pending Credit Approval.
NO BROKER FEE
Utilities and Parking separate .

Cora Murray
Group Twenty Six
646 246 1200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297271
Property Id 297271

(RLNE5844919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7611 River Road 7601 have any available units?
7611 River Road 7601 has a unit available for $3,232 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7611 River Road 7601 have?
Some of 7611 River Road 7601's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 River Road 7601 currently offering any rent specials?
7611 River Road 7601 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 River Road 7601 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 River Road 7601 is pet friendly.
Does 7611 River Road 7601 offer parking?
Yes, 7611 River Road 7601 does offer parking.
Does 7611 River Road 7601 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7611 River Road 7601 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 River Road 7601 have a pool?
No, 7611 River Road 7601 does not have a pool.
Does 7611 River Road 7601 have accessible units?
No, 7611 River Road 7601 does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 River Road 7601 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 River Road 7601 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 River Road 7601 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 River Road 7601 does not have units with air conditioning.

