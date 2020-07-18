Rent Calculator
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
605 COLUMBIA AVE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
605 COLUMBIA AVE
605 Columbia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
605 Columbia Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom apartment on quiet block. Great location, closed to transportation to NYC, shops, restaurants. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have any available units?
605 COLUMBIA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bergen, NJ
.
What amenities does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have?
Some of 605 COLUMBIA AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 605 COLUMBIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
605 COLUMBIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 COLUMBIA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 605 COLUMBIA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bergen
.
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE offer parking?
No, 605 COLUMBIA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 COLUMBIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have a pool?
No, 605 COLUMBIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 605 COLUMBIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 COLUMBIA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 COLUMBIA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 COLUMBIA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
