Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Bergen
Find more places like 2207 GRAND AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Bergen, NJ
/
2207 GRAND AVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2207 GRAND AVE
2207 Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bergen
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Location
2207 Grand Avenue, North Bergen, NJ 07047
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2207 GRAND AVE have any available units?
2207 GRAND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bergen, NJ
.
Is 2207 GRAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2207 GRAND AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 GRAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bergen
.
Does 2207 GRAND AVE offer parking?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2207 GRAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 GRAND AVE have a pool?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2207 GRAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 GRAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 GRAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 GRAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Duchess
7601 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07093
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Similar Pages
North Bergen 1 Bedrooms
North Bergen 2 Bedrooms
North Bergen Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Bergen Apartments with Parking
North Bergen Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
White Plains, NY
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Pearl River, NY
Pelham Manor, NY
Irvington, NY
Airmont, NY
Rahway, NJ
Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Kings Point, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College