2111 48TH ST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1 of 10
2111 48TH ST
2111 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2111 48th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Entire house for rent, recently renovated and one block away to Light Rail train.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 48TH ST have any available units?
2111 48TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Bergen, NJ
.
Is 2111 48TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2111 48TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 48TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2111 48TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Bergen
.
Does 2111 48TH ST offer parking?
No, 2111 48TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2111 48TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 48TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 48TH ST have a pool?
No, 2111 48TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2111 48TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2111 48TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 48TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2111 48TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2111 48TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2111 48TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
