North Bergen, NJ
1501 69TH ST
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:27 PM

1501 69TH ST

1501 69th Street · (201) 962-9551
Location

1501 69th Street, North Bergen, NJ 07047

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing rental opportunity! over 1300 sf of living in a 2nd floor unit that features a nice open layout of dinning live and kitchen as soon as you walk in. 3 very nice size bedrooms and 1 full bath are located past the kitchen. The owner is making upgrades to kitchen/ dinning area - opening up wall and adding a counter top, new kitchen floor, relocating refrigerator to be flush inside wall, extending current counter top and adding row of cabinets. Also updating bathroom vanities, new light fixtures, new paint and moldings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 69TH ST have any available units?
1501 69TH ST has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 69TH ST have?
Some of 1501 69TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 69TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1501 69TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 69TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1501 69TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bergen.
Does 1501 69TH ST offer parking?
No, 1501 69TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1501 69TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 69TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 69TH ST have a pool?
No, 1501 69TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1501 69TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1501 69TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 69TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 69TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 69TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 69TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
