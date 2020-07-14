The Woodlands.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: German Shepherd, Akita, Chows, Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, Rottweiler's, Wolf-Dog Hybrid, Pit Bull Terriers, Presa Canario