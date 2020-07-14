All apartments in North Arlington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Woodlands

53 Maier Street · (973) 528-7399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ 07109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 233BB · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 186BB · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 367BB · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woodlands.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Now offering onsite tours by appointment only and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 7/9/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $700
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/per month
restrictions: German Shepherd, Akita, Chows, Terriers or Chow breed mixes, American, Bull Staff or Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman/Doberman Pinchers, Rottweiler's, Wolf-Dog Hybrid, Pit Bull Terriers, Presa Canario
Parking Details: Open lot, off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Woodlands have any available units?
The Woodlands has 5 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Woodlands have?
Some of The Woodlands's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woodlands currently offering any rent specials?
The Woodlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woodlands pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woodlands is pet friendly.
Does The Woodlands offer parking?
Yes, The Woodlands offers parking.
Does The Woodlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Woodlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woodlands have a pool?
No, The Woodlands does not have a pool.
Does The Woodlands have accessible units?
No, The Woodlands does not have accessible units.
Does The Woodlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with dishwashers.
Does The Woodlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Woodlands has units with air conditioning.

