Newark, NJ
Mary Ann Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Mary Ann Apartments

510 Bloomfield Avenue · (251) 237-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ 07107
Upper Roseville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 508-E1 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 502-2C2 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 502-2C3 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502-2F3 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 06-M1 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 502-2E1 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mary Ann Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
dogs allowed
smoke-free community
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms. There are laundry facilities located throughout the complex and there is both off-street and public parking as well as garages available. The superintendent lives on the premises and 24/7 emergency maintenance is available.

The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the property and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas.

There is public transportation available adjacent to the property, with local buses and buses that travel into New

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mary Ann Apartments have any available units?
Mary Ann Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,485 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mary Ann Apartments have?
Some of Mary Ann Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mary Ann Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mary Ann Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mary Ann Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mary Ann Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mary Ann Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mary Ann Apartments offers parking.
Does Mary Ann Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mary Ann Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mary Ann Apartments have a pool?
No, Mary Ann Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mary Ann Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mary Ann Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mary Ann Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mary Ann Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mary Ann Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mary Ann Apartments has units with air conditioning.
