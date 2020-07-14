Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance garage tennis court dogs allowed smoke-free community

Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors, modern kitchens and bathrooms. There are laundry facilities located throughout the complex and there is both off-street and public parking as well as garages available. The superintendent lives on the premises and 24/7 emergency maintenance is available.



The borough of Caldwell is a lovely historic town with many conveniences. Schools in the district include the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as Caldwell College. The Grover Cleveland Park named after Grover Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th President of the United States is close by the property and features tennis courts, a jogging path, playgrounds, a baseball field and picnic areas.



There is public transportation available adjacent to the property, with local buses and buses that travel into New