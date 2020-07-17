All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 759 Highland Ave H8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
759 Highland Ave H8
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

759 Highland Ave H8

759 Highland Ave · (551) 244-0105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ 07104
Forest Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit H8 · Avail. now

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969

Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min. Near supermarkets, schools, parks and restaurants.

Our unit offers:

- Bathtub
- Refrigerator
- Range / Oven
- Hardwood floors
- Pet-friendly

Tenants are responsible for HEAT/ELECTRIC/GAS

Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/759-highland-ave-newark-nj-unit-h8/309969
Property Id 309969

(RLNE5948372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 Highland Ave H8 have any available units?
759 Highland Ave H8 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 759 Highland Ave H8 have?
Some of 759 Highland Ave H8's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 Highland Ave H8 currently offering any rent specials?
759 Highland Ave H8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 Highland Ave H8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 759 Highland Ave H8 is pet friendly.
Does 759 Highland Ave H8 offer parking?
No, 759 Highland Ave H8 does not offer parking.
Does 759 Highland Ave H8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 Highland Ave H8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 Highland Ave H8 have a pool?
No, 759 Highland Ave H8 does not have a pool.
Does 759 Highland Ave H8 have accessible units?
No, 759 Highland Ave H8 does not have accessible units.
Does 759 Highland Ave H8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 759 Highland Ave H8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 759 Highland Ave H8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 759 Highland Ave H8 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 759 Highland Ave H8?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity