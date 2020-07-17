759 Highland Ave H8

Amenities
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969
Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min. Near supermarkets, schools, parks and restaurants.
Our unit offers:
- Bathtub
- Refrigerator
- Range / Oven
- Hardwood floors
- Pet-friendly
Tenants are responsible for HEAT/ELECTRIC/GAS
Contact Leasing inquiries via phone (201) 397-5432
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/759-highland-ave-newark-nj-unit-h8/309969
