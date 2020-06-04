All apartments in Newark
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8

441 Mount Prospect Avenue · (973) 370-0097
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ 07104
Forest Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Amenities

Newly renovated unit. This unit includes a range hood and gas stove, does not include refrigerator.

Apartment features are;
- Wood style vinyl flooring which are easy to clean, mold and scratch resistant.
- Wall to wall bedroom closet (11 feet long by 2 feet deep) with shelving.
- New black stove with included gift, disposable easy to clean covers for the burners. Covers are black and blends with the look of the stove.
- New wood kitchen cabinets and modern bathroom cabinet with medicine cabinet.
- New chrome satin finishes.
- New Yoo Mee water saving and high pressure shower head.

Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a small 10 unit and 2 store front building. Plans of remodeling and updating the building entry and halls are expected to continue later in the year. One of the store fronts is a small convenient store with deli, so food shopping is only a few steps away. Bus stop is located across the street.

Security Deposit: $1,650
Monthly rent: $1,100.00
Security Deposit and 1st month rent must be paid prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have any available units?
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have?
Some of 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 pet-friendly?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
