441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8

Newly renovated unit. This unit includes a range hood and gas stove, does not include refrigerator.



Apartment features are;

- Wood style vinyl flooring which are easy to clean, mold and scratch resistant.

- Wall to wall bedroom closet (11 feet long by 2 feet deep) with shelving.

- New black stove with included gift, disposable easy to clean covers for the burners. Covers are black and blends with the look of the stove.

- New wood kitchen cabinets and modern bathroom cabinet with medicine cabinet.

- New chrome satin finishes.

- New Yoo Mee water saving and high pressure shower head.



Unit is located on the 2nd floor of a small 10 unit and 2 store front building. Plans of remodeling and updating the building entry and halls are expected to continue later in the year. One of the store fronts is a small convenient store with deli, so food shopping is only a few steps away. Bus stop is located across the street.



Security Deposit: $1,650

Monthly rent: $1,100.00

Security Deposit and 1st month rent must be paid prior to move in.