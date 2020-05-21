All apartments in Newark
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:50 AM

Location

233 Littleton Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103
West Side

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment Updated KitchenRenovated BathroomSpacious bedroomLarge Living RoomHardwood Flooring throughoutHeat and Hot Water Included br 3rd Floor Apt br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Littleton Avenue have any available units?
233 Littleton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
Is 233 Littleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
233 Littleton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Littleton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 233 Littleton Avenue offer parking?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 233 Littleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Littleton Avenue have a pool?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 233 Littleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Littleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Littleton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Littleton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
