All apartments in Newark
Find more places like 19 LYONS AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newark, NJ
/
19 LYONS AVE
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:10 AM

19 LYONS AVE

19 Lyons Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newark
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112
Weequahic

Amenities

on-site laundry
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
One bedroom unit, fully furnished is an option. Spacious one bedroom apartment with formal living room and dining area. Plenty of closeth space. Laundry facility next door. Located on the 4th floor, elevator available for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 LYONS AVE have any available units?
19 LYONS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
Is 19 LYONS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
19 LYONS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 LYONS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 19 LYONS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 19 LYONS AVE offer parking?
No, 19 LYONS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 19 LYONS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 LYONS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 LYONS AVE have a pool?
No, 19 LYONS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 19 LYONS AVE have accessible units?
No, 19 LYONS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 LYONS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 LYONS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 LYONS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 LYONS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd
Newark, NJ 07083
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms
Newark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University