One bedroom unit, fully furnished is an option. Spacious one bedroom apartment with formal living room and dining area. Plenty of closeth space. Laundry facility next door. Located on the 4th floor, elevator available for your convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 LYONS AVE have any available units?
19 LYONS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
Is 19 LYONS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
19 LYONS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.